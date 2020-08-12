A-State board approves mask policy on campus

“We are committed to the safety of our employees, students and visitors to campus,” ASU System president Dr. Chuck Welch said in the media release. “We think that it’s important for all of our campuses to have clear direction with this policy, and we want to reinforce our support of the strong recommendations of health officials. While we have worked to ensure physical distancing in all of our instructional settings, classroom safety must be a top priority, and we wanted to be very clear on mask expectations.”