A-State board approves mask policy on campus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A policy approved Wednesday by the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees will require everyone on campuses to wear face coverings in all indoor and outdoor settings, where physical distancing cannot be maintained, officials said.
According to a media release from the A-State system, the policy was approved during a special meeting Wednesday by the Board of Trustees. The policy also requires students and faculty to wear face coverings during all classroom instruction sessions, regardless of physical distancing.
Officials said after the meeting that they believe the new policy will help in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are committed to the safety of our employees, students and visitors to campus,” ASU System president Dr. Chuck Welch said in the media release. “We think that it’s important for all of our campuses to have clear direction with this policy, and we want to reinforce our support of the strong recommendations of health officials. While we have worked to ensure physical distancing in all of our instructional settings, classroom safety must be a top priority, and we wanted to be very clear on mask expectations.”
In the statement to Region 8 News, Welch said he believes the wearing of face masks has helped and has been an “effective deterrent to the spread of COVID-19.”
The policy will cover Arkansas State University system institutions, the media release noted.
