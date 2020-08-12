Arkansas State football to face Kansas State in 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Big 12 Conference revealed their desire to continue fall sports. Wednesday’s announcement affects Arkansas State.
The Big 12 will go with a 9 game conference football schedule and allows for 1 non-conference game. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report that Kansas State will host Arkansas State on September 12th. The Wildcats confirmed the news on twitter.
It will be the first meeting between A-State and K-State since 1980. The Red Wolves face a Big 12 opponent for the first time in 11 years (Nebraska - 2009). Arkansas State football has played at least 1 Power 5/major conference opponent in each of the last 40 seasons. 1979 marked the last campaign without a P5/major opponent on the schedule.
Here’s the complete 2020 Arkansas State football schedule
Arkansas State 2020 Football Schedule (* - Sun Belt Games)
September 5th: at Memphis
September 12th: at Kansas State
September 19th: vs. Central Arkansas
September 26th: vs. Tulsa
October 3rd: at Coastal Carolina *
Thursday, October 15th: vs. Georgia State *
October 24th: at Appalachian State *
October 31st: vs. Troy *
Thursday, November 5th: at Louisiana *
November 14th: vs. ULM *
November 21st: at Texas State *
November 28th: vs. South Alabama *
December 5th: Sun Belt Championship Game
