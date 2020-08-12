Aug. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Wednesday, Aug. 12. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Showers and storms continue focusing along a stalled front in our northern counties today and tonight.
This rain and cloud cover should hold temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon.
Isolated rainfall amounts of one inch will be possible.
Isolated storms continue Thursday before hotter, drier weather returns this weekend.
We’re keeping an eye on next week’s cold front not because of rain but for cooler, drier air across Region 8. Stay tuned.
News Headlines
With specially-designed masks, one high school band is hoping to hit the right note when school resumes.
A Region 8 church wants foster kids to know they “matter.”
Students at one Region 8 school can expect big changes when they return to campus later this month. Plus, the principal has plans for a unique way to honor all of the school’s graduates.
