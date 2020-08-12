$250,000 bond set in Jonesboro shots fired case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man who is accused of pulling out a gun from his waistband and firing two shots at someone back in July appeared in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.
Ernest Ray Washington, 39, of Osceola was arrested Aug. 10 on suspicion of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening-1st degree in connection with the July 9 shots fired call.
Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that the victim and two witnesses told police that Washington threatened to kill the victim.
“(He) then produced a revolver-style handgun from his waistband and fired two shots at the victim near the intersection of Fairfield and Parkwood Street,” police said. “These witnessed and the victim state that the gun was pointed at the victim when the shots were fired.”
Jonesboro police also heard from another witness, who said she heard Washington and the victim get into an argument outside and the witness heard gunshots.
A $250,000 bond was set Wednesday for Washington, who will be arraigned Oct. 27 in circuit court.
