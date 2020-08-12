Cave City receives over $800,000 to bring broadband access to the area

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Commerce (ADC) is using just over $800,000 in CARES Act funding to help bring broadband access to Cave City as a part of the Rural Connect broadband program, according to a press release.
The city will work with Hillbilly Wireless to get fixed wireless internet to homes in Cave City.
Mayor Jonas Anderson is excited about how this benefits the city, especially with school coming up soon.
“With the COVID-19 situation, a lot of our students [are] choosing whether they do school the traditional way or they choose to do it at home or a mix of the two,” Mayor Anderson said. “They’re going to have to have high-speed internet access and so this is just one more way that’ll help accomplish that and we’re happy to support that.”
In total, Hillbilly Wireless has received over $1.3 million in grant money from the state and other places like Cotton Plant.
Co-Owner Ed Kegley says he plans on using the money to upgrade the LTE technology, move to a permanent building, and hire at least three new employees.
The technology will extend to around five miles outside the city limits.
The Kegley family says it is a blessing to receive help in this way.
“We never dreamed a small company like us would get something to grow substantially like that, we’ve never been given a gift like that,” Laura Kegley, Co-Owner of Hillbilly Wireless and Ed’s wife, said. “We’ve just worked for it and that’s all we knew to do was work for it, so, I mean, it’s huge.”
Ed says the company started when the family wanted to have quality internet access at their home.
“We just wanted to get internet at home,” Laura said. “We had decent internet in town, so we decided to shoot internet at home so that we can download a song because we couldn’t even download a song at 56K.”
Once the family got access at home, eventually, neighbors wanted the same access, so the name “Hillbilly Wireless” was born. Now, the company has over 180 towers and nearly 2,000 subscribers.
“It all just kind of snowballed,” Laura said. “We didn’t even intend for it to be a business, but here we are.”
The Arkansas Department of Commerce received over $19 million in CARES Act funding with the goal of providing high-speed broadband to rural communities.
“Like many rural areas across the state, District 19 suffers from not having quality broadband,” said State Senator James Sturch (R-Batesville). “Connecting Cave City is a good first step to expand the broadband footprint in North Arkansas.”
