First Community Bank comes to Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - First Community Bank broke ground Wednesday on its new location in Brookland.
The new branch will be located on Highway 49 across from Sonic.
Work on the project begins next month.
Market President for First Community Bank Allen Williams says they’ve been wanting to come to Brookland for quite some time.
“The community is one of the fastest growing communities in the state,” said Williams. “This community had a bank that left a few years ago so we wanted to fill that void similar to what we did in the community of Bay 6 years ago.”
The Brookland location makes the 6th First Community Bank location in Northeast Arkansas.
The bank will also have a community room that will allow nonprofit organizations and local clubs to meet free of charge.
Williams says they hope to open by the Spring of 2021.
