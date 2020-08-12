First-year teacher prepares to build immune system while teaching in pandemic

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Many graduates are newly licensed and are entering the education field to change lives for the better.
But, with any career, challenges will arise, and for first-year teachers, that includes building their immune system.
“I had heard about teachers getting sick when they started and I got a little bit of that during my student teaching,” new agricultural teacher Caleb Payton said.
Payton says he got his first taste of first-year sickness just before completing his degree. Now, he will be the lead teacher for the first-year and that sickness could still be on the horizon.
“Most of the time, it’s just allergies, sore throats, just common head colds, nothing serious, until this year,” campus school nurse Crystal Daniels said.
Daniels says in her 17 years of experience in long-term healthcare and working in hospitals, she was sick the most when she started working at a school.
And, at times, she sees more than students.
“Every now and then, the teachers will come by. A lot of them, during the first year, when they are building up their immune systems. You kinda catch a little bit of what every child has in your first year of childcare,” Daniels said.
With Payton teaching such an interactive course especially now during a pandemic, he knows he will not only be in charge of student learning but also making sure that they all are kept safe and healthy.
“With agriculture and the things that we do in FFA, it is a lot of hands-on and that’s how we learn mainly, hands-on. It gives the kids real-world experience. So, yes, during this pandemic you’re going to have to think about ways to make hands-on not so hands-on for everybody,” Payton said.
He says this is not a time to worry, though.
With school guidelines, safety measures and support from the FFA and state, they will be able to tackle troubles when they come.
“Stay on the optimistic sides of things, that’s what I am going to tell my kids. ‘Hey, stay optimistic, wash your hands’. Just be sensible,” Payton said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.