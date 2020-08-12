Jonesboro Municipal Airport plans to rebuild and grow

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport will work to rebuild and grow larger with federal grant money by strengthen the runway and improving lighting and signage.
On Wednesday at a Kiwanis Club meeting, airport manager George Jackson said the grants are secured.
A $200,000 FAA grant will go toward conducting an airfield environmental study.
This is the first step toward possibly strengthening the existing runway. If it happens, it would allow larger and heavier aircraft to land.
The second FAA grant - worth $1.4 million - will install airfield lighting and signs.
Other projects going on at the airport include the completion of a large storage hanger.
The March 2020 tornado hit a hanger nearly complete in construction. The project cost $750,000 to complete.
The airport received a $250,000 grant from the state. The Municipal Airport Commission paid $500,000 to see the project through.
“We want to improve the airport,” Jackson said. “We want it to be a showplace for Northeast Arkansas but it’s steps of getting these elements back in place.”
The environmental project and the airfield lighting and signs are expected to be finished by 2021.
Jackson says these grants are all good to go. Now, they simply have to go through Jonesboro City Finance Committee and City Government for approval.
