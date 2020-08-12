Judge denies early release for woman in child food fraud

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal judge has rejected a compassionate release request by an eastern Arkansas woman serving more than 12 years in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. in Little Rock on Monday denied the request for the early release of 45-year-old Jacqueline Mills.
Mills said she is medically susceptible to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Mills was convicted and sentenced in 2017 to 150 months in prison for her role in what prosecutors said was a scheme to steal more than $10.5 million in federal funds intended to feed disadvantaged children.
She denied wrongdoing.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.