Man arrested in Crittenden County murder case appears in court in burglary case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Crittenden County man arrested on suspicion of three counts of capital murder in 2019 but saw the case nolle pros appeared in Craighead County District Court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.
Ezekiel Lindsey was arrested on a Craighead County warrant, alleging residential burglary, criminal mischief and stalking.
In the Crittenden County case, Lindsey was arrested in connection with an April 2019 fire in Earle. The fire killed three people and was investigated by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court records from Arkansas Court Connect, Lindsey made several arguments through his attorneys to have evidence suppressed in the Crittenden County case.
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office released a statement this week, saying that a portion of the evidence was suppressed due to technicalities and that “the state did not feel as if the remaining evidence was enough to convict.”
However, on Wednesday, prosecutors, who were in the courtroom, said they plan to refile the case in Marion.
As for the Craighead County case, details were scarce and records seen by a KAIT producer at Wednesday’s hearing only provided the warrant information.
A $250,000 bond was set for Lindsey, who will be arraigned Sept. 28 in circuit court in Jonesboro.
