Medical students hitting the road for their education

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students enrolled in the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University are taking their educations on the road.
NYITCOM announced Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Medic One Ambulance of Jonesboro to allow third-year medical students to ride along with its emergency medical technicians.
“We’re grateful that Medic One is providing our medical students with this unique opportunity that gives our students a view of how emergency care is delivered well beyond the hospital,” said Amanda Deel, D.O., associate dean of academic affairs at NYITCOM at A-State.
During their four-week rotations, according to a news release from NYITCOM, the students will spend two days on a Medic One ambulance working with their crews.
Ryan Kibler, president of Medic One, called it a “win-win situation.”
He said the ride-alongs will allow students to see how patients are treated from the time the ambulance arrives at a scene to the time they reach the hospital.
“There’s a lot that happens during that time and it’s really beneficial for them to experience it all and gain a better understanding,” Kibler said. “For us, our team benefits from being around the student doctors, and it gives us a chance to be a good corporate citizen by supporting the local medical school.”
