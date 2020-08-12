Mother plans to homeschool her three children this coming semester

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The uncertainty surrounding the impending school year because of the coronavirus pandemic has many parents concerned.
One Paragould woman told Region 8 News Tuesday she plans to homeschool her students for the first time.
Katie Creibaum, a mother of three, said she intends to make sure her children get a well-rounded education no matter what.
“Last spring when everything shut down and the school closed, they had AMI packets,” Creibaum said. “Those were just substitute teacher paperwork and just busy work.”
“I did not want to have stress about whether my kids were going to get an education.”
Creibaum said she’s done the research, purchased school supplies, and set up her dining room with boards and books.
Her children will receive their curriculum from an online program and will take educational trips with other homeschooled families in Northeast Arkansas.
Despite being prepared, Creibaum said she still feels the stress of knowing her children's education falls squarely on her hands.
"Well let me make this very clear, I am still very nervous," Creibaum said. "I might be confident about it and excited about it but I am very nervous."
“But here’s the thing, these are your children. You are responsible for helping them grow up and be the young adults they are going to be in life. So why not and go ahead and take the torch for their education, especially right now during this pandemic when you don’t know if they are going to get the education they need or not.”
