Nurse recommends treating masks like daily laundry

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Saint Francis Healthcare System nurse recommended that we treat our masks like our clothes and wash them on a regular basis.
Now that masks have been introduced into many people’s lives as a daily accessory, they are constantly being worn and get dirty just like the rest of the clothes you wear.
Gayla Tripp, manager of infection prevention and environmental services, said they should be washed daily to help eliminate any germs or dirt that has accumulated on them.
“At maximum, I would say no more than two or three days because, first of all, your cloth mask will start smelling more than likely,” Tripp said. “If you can smell it, then you’re probably not going to want to tolerate that smell. So washing it is not only going to get the smell out but it will also reduce the amount of germs that is on the inside.”
Tripp said how you take the masks on and off are essential to not spreading germs as well.
"You want to touch it be the least dirty part or the cleanest part, which would be your ear loops, if you have an ear loop," Tripp said. "Or if it's a tie, you would pull it by the tie. That's the cleanest part of the mask. So you would want to handle it properly, fold it in half, fold it across, keep the dirty inside."
After you put away your mask, Tripp said to be sure to sanitize or wash your hands.
