One dead, one injured in Independence County shooting

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County authorities are investigating a shooting early Wednesday that left one person dead and another person injured.
According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, deputies went to the Bethesda community around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday due to the shooting.
Deputies got a call about a person being shot.
“Upon arrival, a male subject was located who sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment,” Stephens said. “Another male subject was located, who is deceased from a gunshot wound.”
The body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
Officials are withholding names, pending notification of next of kin.
