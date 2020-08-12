One dead, one injured in Independence County shooting

Independence County authorities are investigating a shooting early Wednesday that left one person dead and another person injured. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 12, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 5:33 PM

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Independence County authorities are investigating a shooting early Wednesday that left one person dead and another person injured.

According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, deputies went to the Bethesda community around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday due to the shooting.

Deputies got a call about a person being shot.

“Upon arrival, a male subject was located who sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment,” Stephens said. “Another male subject was located, who is deceased from a gunshot wound.”

The body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Officials are withholding names, pending notification of next of kin.

