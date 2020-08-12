Shelby Co. Health Dept. expecting spike in COVID-19 cases as schools reopen after downward trend

As some schools start in-person learning, the health department said community-based testing sites will begin displaying online if they test school-aged children so that parents will know. A pilot asymptomatic pool testing program is underway with the city of Memphis and staff of Shelby County Schools and some private schools to see if it can be used on students. Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter says she expects educators to also be added to that list at some point.