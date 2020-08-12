Small earthquake recorded near Portageville, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County on Wednesday morning, Aug. 12.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was registered at 7:03 a.m. and was centered approximately 3.4 miles northwest of Portageville.
The epicenter location was just south of Highway 162 along the Little River.
There have been no reports submitted to the USGS of anyone feeling the small tremor.
The quake is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
