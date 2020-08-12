Students to see changes when returning to Osceola High School

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - When classes start at Osceola High School in a couple of weeks, students will see changes.
Due to COVID-19, some students will see changes before they even make it to campus.
“Our preventative measures start at the bus stop,” Toshiba Pugh, the high school principal, said. “Students will have their temperatures taken there.”
Pugh said it’s to make sure nobody sick makes it onto campus.
She said doing temperature checks at the bus stop will help decrease the chance of spreading the virus.
Once students are on campus, they will see other changes as well.
“There will be markings on the floor to indicate the direction of the flow of traffic in our hallway, and reminders to make sure that they social distance,” Pugh said.
She said that they will work to minimize the amount of time students are in the halls while at the same time making sure students practice social distancing.
There will also be sanitation stations in every hallway, and students will be encouraged to use them.
During lunchtime, there will be more grab and go options, and there will be two designated areas for lunch.
“We will move some students to the gym area to try and separate them, and we also will have our cafeteria where they’re separated.”
But not all changes at the school revolve around COVID-19.
New banners have been placed on light poles on campus, and new one-way screens have been placed on windows.
“Which serves a dual purpose,” Pugh said. “One purpose is to show our pride of course, but also it’s a safety issue for all those windows to be open. So now there’s a one-way screen there where you can see out, but you can’t see in.”
Pugh said that will help protect students while they are on campus.
There will also be some construction on campus that will start near the Ag. Building as the school also builds a new greenhouse.
The greenhouse will also serve multiple purposes.
“That greenhouse won’t just be for ag, we will use it for our biology department, we will also use it for our environmental science classes.”
School starts for the Osceola School District on Aug. 24.
