Bootheel Bridge Bundle design-build project to improve more than 15 bridges

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri travelers can soon expect to see more than 15 bridge improvement projects coming to state through the Bootheel Bridge Bundle design-build project.
During a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission meeting on August 12, the Robertson Contractors Team, headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was selected to design and construct the $21.3 million project.
“The purpose of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle project is to repair or replace 15 bridges on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s asset management plan for the Southeast District,” said Project Director Benji Philpot. “Due to the innovative nature of design-build projects, we also identified 10 more bridges as potential add-ons to increase the value of the project.”
Contractor teams then submitted proposals detailing their plans for the 15 primary bridges and selected potential add-on bridges to also address.
Philpot explained reviewing proposals from potential design-build teams was a rigorous process. The Bootheel Bridge Bundle team evaluated the use of innovation to maximize the number of bridges addressed, quality of proposed structures, traffic impacts, construction speed and scheduling and safety improvements.
The team’s proposal includes improving 17 bridge locations, with construction beginning as early as this fall. Completion of the design-build project is anticipated on or before Dec. 31, 2023.
Thirteen bridges in the Bootheel Bridge Bundle are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
To learn more about the upcoming improvements click here.
