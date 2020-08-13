Cotton Plant to receive nearly $500,000 for broadband in community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Woodruff County town will be receiving funding to help provide broadband in their community, state officials said Thursday.
The Arkansas Department of Commerce said in a media release that the city of Cotton Plant was awarded $497,001 from the department’s Arkansas Rural Connect broadband grant program for the project.
The project will help with providing broadband to rural areas, officials have said.
Officials said the city will be working with Hillbilly Wireless and that the project will provide fixed wireless to homes in the Cotton Plant area.
State officials said the program will help provide web service for people in time for school to start, plus will help with economic development.
“The Department of Commerce continues to do a great job providing broadband grants through the ARC program,” Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said in a statement to Region 8 News. “We will continue to support Governor Hutchinson’s goals to help the state’s economy grow and thrive.”
Gov. Hutchinson said Thursday that the project will help communities.
“As we prepare for the school year to begin, broadband is more important than ever. Providing access points to school districts and using the ARC grants to deploy broadband is a successful strategy to connect our students.”
State officials receive $19.3 million in federal CARES Act funding for the project through grants.
Cave City officials also announced this week that they will be receiving nearly $800,000 to help with broadband.
