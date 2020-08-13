COVID-19 cases continue to grow at NE Arkansas nursing home

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas nursing home reported another increase this week in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s nursing home and congregate settings report published on Aug. 12, Randolph County Nursing Home reported six new cases of the coronavirus among its residents, bringing the total to 63.
That’s a significant jump since July when the ADH reported just two active cases among residents.
The most recent positive case was reported on Aug. 8.
The nursing home also reported 7 more healthcare workers have tested positive for a total of 32.
