COVID-19 cases continue to grow at NE Arkansas nursing home

A Northeast Arkansas nursing home reported another increase this week in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 13, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 12:05 PM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas nursing home reported another increase this week in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s nursing home and congregate settings report published on Aug. 12, Randolph County Nursing Home reported six new cases of the coronavirus among its residents, bringing the total to 63.

That’s a significant jump since July when the ADH reported just two active cases among residents.

The most recent positive case was reported on Aug. 8.

The nursing home also reported 7 more healthcare workers have tested positive for a total of 32.

Facility City County Total Positive Residents New Positive Residents Total Positive HCW New Positive HCW Most Recent Positive
Corning Nursing & Rehab Corning Clay 0 1
Craighead Nursing Center Jonesboro Craighead 25 9 1 8-10
Gosnell Therapy and Living Center Blytheville Mississippi 29 17 8-10
Harris Healthcare Osceola Mississippi 17 11 1 8-12
Heritage Square Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Blytheville Mississippi 27 40 8-3
Lawrence Hall Health & Rehab Walnut Ridge Lawrence 0 2
Monette Manor Monette Craighead 1 0
Mountain Meadows Nursing & Rehab Batesville Independence 0 1
Quail Run Health & Rehab Trumann Poinsett 0 2 8-6
Randolph County Nursing Home Pocahontas Randolph 63 6 32 7 8-8
Rector Nursing & Rehab Rector Clay 24 12
Ridgecrest Health & Rehabilitation Jonesboro Craighead 0 2
St. Elizabeth’s Place Jonesboro Craighead 1 1
St. Michael’s Place, Newport Healthcare & Rehab Center Newport Jackson 0 2
The Greenhouse Cottages of Belle Meade Paragould Greene 11 15 8-10
The Springs of Batesville Batesville Independence 2 2 1 8-12
The Springs of Jonesboro Jonesboro Craighead 1 7
Woodbriar Nursing Home Harrisburg Poinsett 0 2 8-3
Wood-Lawn Heights Batesville Independence 0 1 1 8-12

