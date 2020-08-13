Heartland Boy Scouts build outdoor games for VA medical center

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - In order for any Boy Scout to ascend to Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the organization, they must complete an “Eagle Scout” project aimed at helping their community.
Tristan Gillihan of Troop #4003 decided to help the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center as part of his project.
He wanted to give the veterans that live in or visit the center some outdoor fun.
He and his fellow scouts built outdoor games like cornhole, washers, and hillbilly golf for the medical center’s courtyard.
They repainted the basketball court, in a red, white and blue theme, and replaced the nets.
Steve Gillihan of Poplar Bluff Monument supervised.
“This project has enhanced a courtyard which didn’t offer a lot of activity options before,” noted VA Voluntary Service Chief, Dale Garrett. “Veterans waiting between appointments now have some fun things to do – especially on nice days. These games will encourage healthy social interaction. We really appreciate the Boy Scouts for their generosity and support of our veterans; I know our patients will get a lot of use out of these additions.”
