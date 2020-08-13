Hunter Midkiff family receives community support

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - A community unites after a Piggott High School football player suffered an extreme heat stroke during football practice.
Hunter Midkiff’s family keeps getting support through prayer and donations.
Many homes in Piggott show their support by displaying signs that read “Prayers for Hunter.”
Large banners also show support towards Hunter. One of Hunter’s family members approached First National Bank in Piggott and asked for a fund account to be started.
The bank started one and now allows any donations to be made at any First National Banks in Arkansas.
Loan officer Fallon Winscott said this community wants Hunter to get better.
“People have their pros and cons of small-town living, but when anything bad happens, we all band together,” she said. “A customer left who just said, ‘When something bad happens to one, it hurts us all,’ so we all pitch in and do whatever we can to help the family whether it be with money, prayers, sending a meal. People are always great to help out in Piggott.”
Donations to the Hunter Midkiff Fund will be used by the family to pay bills, groceries, and anything else the family needs during this time.
If you’d like to mail in a donation, they can be sent to P.O. 417 Piggott, Arkansas 72454.
Starting Friday, August 14, Gosnell Drugs will be donating 100% of its profits made from the sale of hand sanitizers for the remainder of August to support Midkiff and his family.
The business will also directly donate $200 in addition to the profits raised from the event.
“Community doesn’t stop at the Gosnell city limits sign. Community is not limited to Mississippi County,” the post noted. “Community is an outpouring of love that knows no limits.”
