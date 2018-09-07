Less Rain, Higher Temperatures This Weekend

Rain chances drop overnight and into the weekend as temperatures start to rise. It won’t be brutally hot but expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s or low 90s through the weekend. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out during the heat of the afternoon. Next week, another wave of heat relief! Temperatures will start to fall for the beginning of the workweek behind a series of cold fronts. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s, and lows will be in the low to mid-60s. Lower humidity will move in as well!