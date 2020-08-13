Man accused of raping two young girls

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man faces a felony charge of rape after police say he sexually molested two young children.
On April 2, officers received a report of 27-year-old Matthew Gunter Travis abusing two girls.
Lt. Lenny Becker contacted the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division which began investigating the case.
During interviews with state investigators, the victims described the sexual acts Travis is alleged to have performed in detail too graphic to report here.
Becker stated in the initial incident report, the CACD notified him on June 16 that the findings in the case “are true.” He then presented an affidavit to a judge who found probable cause to charge Travis with rape of a minor and issued a warrant for his arrest.
On Aug. 2, Paragould police arrested Travis and he was transported back to Trumann to await a probable cause hearing.
The following day he appeared before Judge Ron Hunter who ordered him to appear in circuit court to answer to the charge on Sept. 29 and set his bond at $250,000 cash/surety.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.