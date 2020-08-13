Man’s body found, sent to state crime lab

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The body of an unidentified man found in Horseshoe Bend has been sent to the state crime lab to determine the cause of his death.
At 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a body on the power line right of way near the sewer treatment plant on North Bend Drive.
When deputies arrived at the scene, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Charley Melton, they found the body of a male that “appeared to have been deceased for several days.”
The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine his identity and cause of death.
Early indications, according to Melton, indicate foul play was not involved.
