Memphis International Raceway postpones 34th Annual Super Chevy Show due to coronavirus concerns

Memphis International Raceway postpones 34th Annual Super Chevy Show due to coronavirus concerns
Memphis International Raceway postpones 34th Annual Super Chevy Show due to coronavirus concerns (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 12, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 6:17 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 34th Annual Super Chevy Show at Memphis International Raceway has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The event has now been rescheduled for April 10-12, 2021.

All pre-purchased general admission tickets will be refunded.

Those who have purchased car corral, car show, camping and vendor spaces should call Memphis International Raceway at 901-969-7223 or e-mail info@racemir.com to receive a credit or to make other arrangements.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.