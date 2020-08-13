NEA Baptist gives face shields to local schools

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Baptist Hospital delivered 1,200 face shields to different school districts in the Jonesboro area Thursday.
NEA Baptist delivered 400 face shields each to Nettleton, Brookland, and Valley View school districts, in an effort to help schools get ready for classes to start back safely.
The face shields add extra protection to the masks teachers will already be wearing when classes start back in a couple weeks.
Cassie Huffer is an RN with the hospital, she said it’s important to make sure teachers and other school staff are prepared for this unusual school year.
“As a nurse you know we have training and prepare for this and as an educator they really don’t prepare for it so we just want to be there to support them and do anything we can to help them feel safer coming back to school for the kiddos,” said Huffer.
The face shields are from the hospital’s personal supply.
They hope to reach out to other school districts in Region 8 with the same offer in the coming weeks.
