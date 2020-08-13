TDH reports 24 new coronavirus deaths, 2,118 more cases in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced an increase of 2,118 coronavirus cases on Thursday and 24 new deaths.
Tennessee has had 128,511 total cases and 1,313 total deaths since the outbreak began.
So far, 89,151 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department announced 171 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning with three deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The department says there has been a total of 24,347 cases and 316 deaths countywide. There are 3,968 active cases and more than 9,000 contacts in quarantine.
The health department released new information Thursday regarding pediatric coronavirus cases across the county. Officials with Methodist Le Bonheur say the virus is very apparent in children and is spreading.
According to the charts, African American children account for the largest percentage among pediatric cases at nearly 52%.
There several long term health care facilities under investigation for COVID-19 clusters. Both staff and residents have died due to the virus.
State and Mid-South officials have worked to keep these vulnerable populations safe by limiting outside visitors and increasing testing.
There is also a separate set of facilities that have completed or resolved their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case.
Quince Nursing and Rehab, the hardest hit facility, has completed their cluster. The outbreak affected 90 residents and 38 staff members. The facility saw a total of 33 deaths.
Although the elderly, people with underlying conditions and African Americans are those largely affected by the virus, the health department says most cases are seen in people 25 to 34 years old.
Virus-related deaths mostly affect those aged 75 to 84 with the age group 65 to 74 not far behind.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 51,114 total cases and 573 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,402 cases; 24 deaths; 1,231 recoveries
- Cross -- 212 cases; 4 deaths; 166 recoveries
- Lee -- 898 cases; 8 deaths; 875 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 1,068 cases; 14 deaths; 766 recoveries
- Phillips -- 332 cases; 9 deaths; 275 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 308 cases; 3 deaths; 199 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,228 cases; 3 deaths; 1,118 recoveries
Mississippi -- 69,986 total cases and 2,011 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 445 cases; 5 deaths
- Benton -- 157 cases; 1 death
- Coahoma -- 798 cases; 13 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,796 cases; 32 deaths
- Lafayette -- 1,025 cases; 20 deaths
- Marshall -- 740 cases; 10 deaths
- Panola -- 1,096 cases; 18 deaths
- Quitman -- 275 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 753 cases; 30 deaths
- Tippah -- 411 cases; 14 deaths
- Tunica -- 367 cases; 7 deaths
Tennessee -- 128,511 total cases and 1,313 deaths
- Crockett -- 285 cases; 5 deaths; 171 recoveries
- Dyer -- 696 cases; 9 deaths; 316 recoveries
- Fayette -- 725 cases; 8 deaths; 461 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 975 cases; 18 deaths; 604 recoveries
- Haywood -- 547 cases; 7 deaths; 242 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 535 cases; 9 deaths; 295 recoveries
- McNairy -- 400 cases; 6 deaths; 212 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,233 cases; 12 deaths; 833 recoveries
