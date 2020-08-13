Watermelon season still going strong in Cave City despite festival cancellation

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Even though the Cave City Watermelon Festival was canceled, melon season has been going better than expected.
“Business is very good,” Julie Johnson, Cave City Watermelon Festival Committee Member, said. “I don’t know of any grower that’s had to throw out one watermelon because they couldn’t sell it.”
Julie is married to Phillip, a grower for Johnson Brothers Watermelons, and they’ve been rooted in Cave City for over 40 years.
Julie says melon season got off to a slow start, due to a cold and wet spring. Then, the news came that the watermelon festival was canceled. Despite all of this, Julie says most of the growers are still going strong.
“It seems like everybody’s having more calls, more people [are] wanting melons than ever before,” Johnson said. “There’s just, unfortunately, no way that we can supply the demand, and I guess that’s a good thing.”
Johnson says the family gets in the field around 6:00 a.m. and they handpick each watermelon to bring to the stand at around midday.
Then, the family brings many truckloads of melons to the stand, where they will sell them until around 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. Johnson says they sell around 400 to 800 melons a day.
Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson credits the growers, saying he knows they have been working to make sure watermelon season is a success.
“We have had a lot of people from out of town, just like we do every year, that are coming to buy watermelons and so, I think that part of it has gone fine,” Mayor Anderson said. “The watermelons are still here, they’re still the sweetest in the world and we’re happy to share them with everybody.”
Johnson adds that watermelon season should run until around Labor Day, so if you want an official Cave City watermelon, you only have a few more weeks to do so.
She also mentioned that if you buy a watermelon, be sure to look for the official sticker to ensure that the watermelon is a Cave City watermelon.
