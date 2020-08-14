Aug. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Friday, Aug. 14. We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A surface low is set to track along I-40 and produce isolated storms throughout our southern counties today.
The rest of us will experience hot and humid late summer weather with highs in the upper 80s.
This weekend is looking mainly dry, as well, despite a cold front Saturday night.
Highs fall from 90°F to the mid-80s behind this front next week.
Noticeably lower humidity will make it feel more like fall!
An upper disturbance will deepen over the Midwest by midweek, bringing the return of isolated rain chances across Region 8.
News Headlines
A man is in custody, and a community in tears, after police say he vandalized the town’s cemetery.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is giving residents a virtual look at the future I-57 project.
A Piggott High School football player who suffered extreme heat stroke is getting help from the community, including those outside the city limits.
