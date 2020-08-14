Beef stakeholders discuss cattle industry in NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Beef stakeholders and producers from around Northeast Arkansas got together Friday, discussing the cattle industry and its impact in Region 8.
Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at USDA Greg Ibach was in town for the roundtable.
Ibach listened to concerns within the industry and updated everyone on what USDA is doing to help stakeholders.
Ibach said Friday the USDA just finished producing a report looking at the packer and stockyard regulations the USDA administers to determine if the market performed appropriately in light of the beef shortage from the coronavirus outbreak.
“It shows that we need to work together to figure out how we prioritize those industries that need to be essential to feed people even in the face of a pandemic, because as bad as a pandemic and the flu is, hunger is bad as well,” said Ibach.
While he was in Jonesboro, Ibach visited the Food Bank of NEA.
Through the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, the food bank has been able to distribute more than three million pounds of food to those in need.
