Business helps local school with PPE supplies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area business on Friday collected over $400 and PPE supplies for the Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School.
Superior Senior Care collected face masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and money during an event.
Tammie Camp, an official with Superior Senior Care, said the company wanted to help children in time for school to start.
“Well, like we want to protect these children going back to school to make sure they have the right face mask, sanitizer, wipes and we just want to help the community, them going back to school,” Camp said.
