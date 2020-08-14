Candidates draw for position on ballot

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The candidates who will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot in Craighead County drew for ballot positions on Friday.
Candidates showed up to the Craighead County Election Annex to draw for those positions.
The candidates who attended drew envelopes to see which position their name would appear in their race.
Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said it was nice to see those running for office.
“It’s also fun to see all the candidates together so I always like it when we have a good crowd, so they can come and draw their own ballot position, or they can leave it up to the commission to draw as well,” Clack said.
For the candidates who did not attend, their ballot positions were drawn at random by Clack in front of witnesses.
As for election preparations, Clack said things are coming along. She assured that the county is working with the state to make sure the election is fair and safe.
