Digital eye strain a concern as school year starts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - School starts in less than two weeks and whether or not kids are going to class in person, or virtually, eye doctors want to remind parents to get their children’s eyes checked.
Dr. Megan Moll is an optometrist and believes those eye checkups are even more important this year.
With children spending more time in front of a screen, there is a possibility they could computer eye syndrome or develop digital eye strain.
Dr. Moll said it can cause headaches, blurred vision and dry eye and if your child has an undiagnosed vision problem like astigmatism or farsightedness, it can enhance the symptoms.
When it comes to academic success, vision problems can also hamper a child’s learning.
There are some things that can be done to help mitigate and prevent digital eye strain.
“A lot of optometrist will recommend something called the 20-20-20 rule, which is when viewing a device for more than 20 minutes to look at a distance of 20 feet for at least 20 seconds,” Dr. Moll said.
Other tips include adjusting the position of your child’s screen, have appropriate lighting, make sure your child uses correct posture, blinking routinely, and having them disengage from technology before bedtime.
Dr. Moll said that kids should also take more breaks from looking at the screen.
She also says it is not uncommon for a child’s vision to dramatically change throughout the year.
