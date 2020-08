Gosnell finished 2019 6-6 and in a tie for 2nd in the 4A3 under new coach Lewis Earnest last season.



Pirates return ASU baseball committ Cooper Pieri at QB and 1,000 yard back Travelle Anderson.



More with the team coming up tonight on @Region8News @GosnellPirateFB pic.twitter.com/BU5Gi2qz2v