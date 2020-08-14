Hayti man sentenced to 17 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Korey Linnell Johnson, age 36, of Hayti, Missouri, was sentenced to 17 years on one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Johnson will be placed on supervised release for a term of five years after he gets out.
Johnson pled guilty, he admitted that he oversaw a number of individuals who were conspiring to bring methamphetamine from the southwest border region of the United States into the Eastern District of Missouri for Distribution.
Johnson also admitted that the conspirators had distributed more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine over the course of a year.
Agents seized a total of $131,325 in drug proceeds as a part of the investigation, which has been forfeited.
Agencies who participated in the investigation include the Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security, Missouri State Highway Patrol, SEMO Drug Task Force, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, Caruthersville Police Department, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department and Hayti Police Department.
Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Willis handled the prosecution for the Government.
“Drug trafficking organizations are a blight in our communities with their illegal activities,” said Special Agent in Charge William J. Callahan, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division. “This is one individual that will no longer be making the Bootheel a stop for drugs coming from the Southwest Border, making Southeast Missouri a little bit safer.”
