Man drives into apartment complex, arrested after fleeing, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man is facing at least five felonies after Jonesboro police say he drove a vehicle into an apartment complex, then the vehicle wrecked into a police car.
Derrick J. Whitfield, 29, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 13 after the crash in the 400 block of Melrose.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Drug Task Force agents saw a silver Kia Sportage going north on Melrose with no headlights or tail lights on.
Officers tried to pull over the vehicle at Melrose and Cedar Heights, but the driver did not pull over and continued east on Cedar Heights.
“The driver (Whitfield) then turned back northbound onto Melrose before accelerating into the apartment complex of 410 Melrose. As the driver accelerated, he jumped out of the vehicle and began to flee on foot,” Jonesboro police said. “The vehicle was still moving approximately 15 MPH by this time and crashed into the apartment building causing damage to the brick siding.”
Jonesboro police said after the vehicle hit the building, it began to roll back.
“The vehicle then rolled back before coming to a rest after wrecking into my police unit causing the whole passenger side door to be caved in,” the affidavit from Jonesboro police noted.
Jonesboro police said there were three people inside the Kia Sportage at the time of the crash, with one person treated for an injured ankle and another person treated at the scene for minor back and shoulder pain.
Police later found Whitfield hiding behind a stairwell of a nearby apartment building, where he was arrested. According to the affidavit, officers found marijuana on the ground where Whitfield jumped out of the vehicle, as well as two Xanax bars in the floorboard of the car; and a bag of marijuana and a pill bottle with 33 suspect ecstasy pills on Whitfield when he was arrested.
Whitfield was arrested on suspicion of possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine, purpose to deliver, criminal mischief-1st degree, fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, possession of schedule IV or V with purpose to deliver, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, reckless driving, no proof of insurance and driving without lights.
A $100,000 bond was set for Whitfield, who will be arraigned Sept. 28 in circuit court.
