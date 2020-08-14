Mid-South veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South veteran celebrated his 102nd birthday Wednesday.
Joe Buhler was surprised with a drive-by birthday party, courtesy of the Collierville and Germantown community.
He was a B-17 pilot in the Army Air Corps during World War II, in which he had flown 31 missions.
Buhler rejoined the newly formed US Air Force, becoming one of only a few pilots who were entrusted to carry nuclear weapons.
He later taught chemistry and retired in Collierville.
Buhler is widowed and has been a resident of Schilling Gardens since August 2019.
Please help us wish Mr. Joe a happy birthday!
