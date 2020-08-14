Poplar Bluff police searching for non-compliant sex offender

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a non-compliant sex offender.
Thomas Eskridge, 53, of Poplar Bluff, is a Tier Level 3 convicted sex offender.
Eskridge failed to report to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for his 90 day verification, and failed to report a change of address.
He was convicted of sodomy in 1994 and sexual assault second degree in 1992, the victim was 16 years old.
Back on May 24, 2018, Eskridge also moved from his registered address without reporting his new address to the police.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Anyone who knows where Thomas Eskridge may be found is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.
