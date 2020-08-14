Sex offender accused of grabbing boy, threatening ‘payback’

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A registered sex offender faces multiple felony charges after sheriff’s deputies say he grabbed a boy’s “private parts” then threatened the child’s mom.
The alleged incident happened in July at Robinson Point Campground, according to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.
The 15-year-old victim reportedly told his mother 59-year-old David Allen Carleton of Mountain Home “forcefully grabbed the child’s private parts” while they were swimming.
The boy said he then pushed Carleton away.
“The child explained to investigators that Carleton had been buying him and his brother toys and other items prior to the event,” Sheriff John Montgomery stated.
The sheriff said Carleton, who is a registered Level 2 sex offender, would often take the children fishing.
“Carleton also allegedly attempted to grab the child’s private area on one other occasion but had been pushed away,” the sheriff said.
After learning the children’s mother had filed a report against him on Aug. 5 regarding the alleged assaults, Carleton reportedly confronted the woman and said, “Payback time. You thought you got me, but I got you.”
According to the sheriff, the victim overheard the threat and reported Carleton had previously threatened him by saying he was going to shoot him and made another threat to “do something of a sexual nature.”
On Aug. 7, a judge issued a bench warrant for Carleton’s arrest on terroristic threatening. He was booked into the detention center then later released on a $10,000 bond.
Following the conclusion of the sexual offense complaint, a bench warrant was issued Aug. 12 for his arrest for fourth-degree sexual assault and intimidating a witness, both felonies.
Carleton surrendered himself at the Baxter County Detention Center on Thursday, Aug. 13, and was arrested. He was released a short time later after posting a $15,000 bond.
He’s due in circuit court on Aug. 27 to answer all three charges.
