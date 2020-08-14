Tennessee reports 1,947 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported an increase of 1,947 new COVID-19 cases across the state Friday.
Health officials say the Volunteer State’s total number of cases has surpassed 130,000 with 128,315 cases confirmed and 2,143 are probable.
TDH also reported an additional 13 deaths bringing the state’s death toll to 1,326.
So far, 91,323 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department says there have been three new coronavirus deaths and 200 new cases reported since Thursday.
The county has seen 24,547 COVID-19 cases and 319 deaths since the first virus case was confirmed in March.
SCHD says more than 20,300 residents have recovered from the virus.
With new cases being reported daily, the health department is also keeping track of health care resources in the Mid-South. As of Friday, ICU utilization is at 88%. This percentage includes COVID-19 patients as well as patients who have other health care needs.
Several long term care facilities are currently under investigation after reporting clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks to the health department. Both staff and residents have been affected by the clusters.
Another set of facilities have resolved their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
The hardest-hit facility, Quince Nursing and Rehab, saw 33 deaths among staff and residents during their cluster which is not reported resolved.
Friday, SCHD also reported the county’s positivity rate plummeted to 13.5%. For the past few weeks, the rate has been sitting in the 15-16 percentage range.
The health department and city/county leaders are looking for a 14-day downward trend before moving forward with any other reopenings.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 51,766 total cases and 582 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,442 cases; 24 deaths; 1,258 recoveries
- Cross -- 217 cases; 4 deaths; 172 recoveries
- Lee -- 901 cases; 8 deaths; 877 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 1,089 cases; 14 deaths; 784 recoveries
- Phillips -- 334 cases; 9 deaths; 285 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 319 cases; 4 deaths; 209 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,231 cases; 3 deaths; 1,133 recoveries
Mississippi -- 70,930 total cases and 2,043 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 447 cases; 5 deaths
- Benton -- 159 cases; 1 death
- Coahoma -- 810 cases; 13 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,832 cases; 33 deaths
- Lafayette -- 1,043 cases; 21 deaths
- Marshall -- 757 cases; 10 deaths
- Panola -- 1,108 cases; 18 deaths
- Quitman -- 275 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 760 cases; 30 deaths
- Tippah -- 426 cases; 14 deaths
- Tunica -- 370 cases; 8 deaths
Tennessee -- 130,458 total cases and 1,326 deaths
- Crockett -- 294 cases; 6 deaths; 175 recoveries
- Dyer -- 715 cases; 9 deaths; 326 recoveries
- Fayette -- 744 cases; 8 deaths; 470 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 1,027 cases; 18 deaths; 630 recoveries
- Haywood -- 581 cases; 7 deaths; 255 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 552 cases; 9 deaths; 311 recoveries
- McNairy -- 410 cases; 6 deaths; 219 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,247 cases; 12 deaths; 854 recoveries
