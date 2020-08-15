Arkansas reaches 600 deaths due to COVID-19, 51,992 total cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas health officials said Saturday that 600 people have died so far due to COVID-19, while Northeast Arkansas counties continue to see increases in total cases.
Also, state officials said they have worked to clear up some of the COVID-19 numbers released so far.
The state saw 851 new cases reported as of Saturday, compared to the same time Friday. As of Saturday, Arkansas had 51,992 total cases of COVID-19 reported, with 6,487 active cases.
Locally, the largest increase was in Mississippi County with 36 new cases, followed by Craighead County with 22 and White County with 19. Poinsett County also had 12 new cases reported.
The death toll was also up 14 from Friday’s numbers, state health officials said.
The only death reported Saturday in Northeast Arkansas was in Craighead County. State officials have not released any details on the death.
There are 464 people who are hospitalized due to the virus, while 108 people are on ventilators, officials said.
According to a post on the Arkansas Department of Health Twitter page, officials said they worked to note two important changes in Saturday’s numbers.
“We have worked to validate our records, and have removed cases that were found to be out of state residents or duplicates,” the post noted.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.