D.A.R.E. hosts Color Me Dare Color Run

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents and kids got up early Saturday morning for the Color Me Dare Color Run at Joe Mack Campbell Park.
The color run started at 9 a.m. Saturday and lasted until around 11 a.m.
Before the color run started, the crowd got warmed up with a Zumba class with Nancy Owens of St. Bernards.
Because of concerns of COVID-19, the participation was significantly less than what it has been the past few years.
When planning the event, D.A.R.E officers even considered cancelling this year’s event because of COVID-19 worries, but in the end, went ahead with the event.
“Because we’re in an open space, we’re not worried about a max number of people. We got plenty of room to social distance, to stay six feet apart; so we just wanted as many people to come out and support the D.A.R.E. program,” says Tony Zaffarano of the Jonesboro Police Department.
