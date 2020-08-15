D.A.R.E. hosts Color Me Dare Color Run

Parents and kids got up early Saturday morning for the Color Me Dare Color Run at Joe Mack Campbell Park. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 5:56 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents and kids got up early Saturday morning for the Color Me Dare Color Run at Joe Mack Campbell Park.

The color run started at 9 a.m. Saturday and lasted until around 11 a.m.

Before the color run started, the crowd got warmed up with a Zumba class with Nancy Owens of St. Bernards.

Because of concerns of COVID-19, the participation was significantly less than what it has been the past few years.

When planning the event, D.A.R.E officers even considered cancelling this year’s event because of COVID-19 worries, but in the end, went ahead with the event.

“Because we’re in an open space, we’re not worried about a max number of people. We got plenty of room to social distance, to stay six feet apart; so we just wanted as many people to come out and support the D.A.R.E. program,” says Tony Zaffarano of the Jonesboro Police Department.

