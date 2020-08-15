2 dead following train crash in Hayti

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are dead after a Chevrolet Impala was struck by a train in Hayti.
Around 5:41 p.m. on August 14, the Hayti Fire Department responded to the scene.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 52-year-old driver, Titusan Townsend of Columbia, Missouri, did not yield at a marked railroad crossing
An oncoming train hit the Impala broadside and pushed the car about 50 yards south from the Greeting Lane crossing.
It was left upside down, in a deep ditch.
Troopers say the driver, and a passenger, Ricky Tillman, 51, of Kennett, both died at the scene.
The Hayti Police Chief is reminding drivers to watch out for trains that frequently pass through town.
“Several trains pass through Hayti every day and night. Stop look, and listen at all Railroad crossing,” stressed Chief Whitener.
Next of kin has been notified.
