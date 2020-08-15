Jonesboro man arrested in sexual indecency with a child case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man was being held at the Craighead County jail Saturday awaiting a probable cause hearing after Jonesboro police say a suicide threat launched an investigation.
Jonesboro Police Department had originally said on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon that Preston Harmon, 26, of Jonesboro was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of sexual solicitation of a minor.
However, Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith later said Harmon will instead face a sexual indecency with a child charge, with the Facebook page updated with the charge.
Jonesboro police said in the post that an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation was started and that authorities found out multiple victims were involved.
Harmon will appear in district court Monday for a probable cause hearing, with more details expected to be released at that time.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.