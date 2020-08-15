Police don’t suspect criminal act in disappearance of Kansas mother

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WMC) - Investigators in Kansas say they don’t suspect any foul play in the disappearance of a mother who was driving through the Mid-South.
For the first time, detectives laid out the clues they have about where 36-year-old Marilane Carter could be and the frustrating gaps they are trying to fill in.
“What makes this one really strange, is how everything just stopped at a certain time and we haven’t had any sightings or heard from her since,” said Detective Blake Larsen, Overland Park Police.
Police in Overland Park, Kansas held their first news conference Friday.
Investigators say while they do not suspect anything criminal, they do consider Marilane Carter missing and endangered.
She left her home in Overland Park around 8 p.m. Saturday night two weeks ago, heading to Birmingham, Alabama where her parents live.
Her family said she wanted to be there when her sister’s baby is born and to seek counseling for anxiety and insomnia.
New video shows her at a Shell station in West Memphis on Sunday evening.
Investigators say she filled up a cup with water and bought gas. Three hours later she talked with her mother around 8 p.m. and her phone went dead around the I-55 bridge in West Memphis. Her husband, Adam, said there was evidence that she was googling mental health facilities during that time.
Her family searched the area extensively. Law enforcement searched by air and water.
“We have not located any evidence to suggest she went into the river. Nothing to suggest her vehicle drove off a bridge.”
Investigators say there’s no evidence that she ever drove into Memphis.
“The path kind of stops at West Memphis, Arkansas.”
Kansas investigators say tips about her being at a Desoto County gas station did not pan out.
Other surveillance video shows the mother of three drove several hours after she left her home and checked into a hotel in Missouri but left three hours later. In both of the videos from Missouri and West Memphis she is alone and does not appear to be under duress.
Her family put up fliers under the bridge, at the Shell gas station and sent flyers to 100 hospitals with power of attorney hoping to find out if she was or is in one of the facilities.
The FBI and TBI have joined in the investigation along with law enforcement from Kansas to Alabama.
All they really know is that 36-year-old Marilane Carter and her dark gray 2011 GMC Acadia seem to have vanished somewhere around the I-55 bridge in West Memphis.
