Students move on to campus for fall semester at Williams Baptist

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As if move-in day wasn’t stressful enough, the coronavirus pandemic is adding to that this year.
Williams Baptist University held its move-in day Saturday, albeit with some slight changes.
Student-athletes moved on to Williams campus Thursday, incoming freshmen moved in Saturday and returning students move in Sunday.
Despite the concern, students are trying to keep calm and treat this semester as if it is another normal year.
“It’s not the normal we’ve known forever, but it’s seeking to be as cautious as we can be. Seeking to help these students; being in a good environment where they can learn and do their stuff while also being safe. So things are different but we want to maintain as much normalcy as we can, but maintaining that normalcy safely,” said Taylor Baker, Men’s Residence Director of Williams Baptist.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.