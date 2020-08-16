Arkansas sees 673 new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported 673 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as state officials said nearly 92,000 COVID-19 tests have been done so far this month.
Arkansas Department of Health officials released the latest COVID-19 numbers, noting the state has had 52,665 total COVID-19 cases reported since March.
Officials said 45,572 people have recovered, while there are 6,494 active cases in the state.
Also, 478 people remain in the hospital due to COVID-19 while 120 people are on ventilators.
State health officials also reduced the death toll by one, which now stands at 599, on Sunday. Officials said one death was found to be a false positive and was removed from the list.
Locally, state officials said Crittenden and Mississippi counties saw the largest increase in total cases, with 22 and 21, respectively, while Independence County had 10 new cases and Craighead with nine.
Officials also noted that Greene County saw a drop in active cases as of Sunday, from 90 down to 77; while Independence County saw a seven-case drop to 156 as of Sunday.
State health officials also went on social media Sunday to explain the rules for people who must either quarantine or isolate themselves if they test positive for COVID-19.
“Those who test positive for COVID-19 need to isolate, while close contacts to positive patients need to quarantine,” the Twitter post from the Arkansas Department of Health noted. “Follow these guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus.”
