Citizen speaks out about piles of garbage in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould began charging citizens for large-item pickups to be hauled to the landfill.
Now, citizens want leaders to step in and get rid of slow-moving hauls.
“Last Monday morning, I decided to get up and drive around my neighborhood,” citizen Clifton Garmrath said. “I took eight or nine pictures around here just within a mile radius of my home.”
Recliners, mattresses, sofas, and more were found in the area. He says people commented from other areas of Paragould, seeing the same thing.
“I just want to see our city leaders step up and do the right thing and let’s find a remedy to this problem that’s getting bigger,” he said.
Paragould Mayor Mike Gaskill said the city does what they can to help find a solution.
He said the landfill, NEA Regional Solid Waste Management, requires payments to take the garbage.
The city picks up and hauls the large items for free. The only money required or collected is for the landfill.
“We’re not doing it to make money, all we’re doing is to cover our expense,” he said. “If they hauled it out there themselves, it would be the same price. What we do is we haul it for them.”
The landfill’s minimal charge is $15. Depending on how much you need to get rid of, the price can go up.
If Paragould Code Enforcement sees garbage piled up or neighbors make complaints, a file begins. Code Enforcement then notifies the property owner to sign for the notice.
Once they get the signature, they have seven days to get rid of it. If the city has to then haul off the garbage and pay the landfill, a lien on the property will be charged.
To file a complaint of garbage pileups, call Public Works at 870-239-7521.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.