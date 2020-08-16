Graceland hosts 43rd annual Candlelight Vigil

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Week is coming to a close in Memphis with a much different experience due to COVID-19.
The Candlelight Vigil is a tradition that's been held annually for the past 42 years since the King passed away in 1977.
And for the first time in 43 years, Graceland only allowed in a little more than 700 people for the event.
Everyone who came to the vigil had to reserve a free ticket to enter at a certain time to make the solemn walk from the Gates of Graceland to the meditation garden and the around Presley family gravesites.
Fans were also only allowed inside in social distanced groups of six or less, in accordance with Shelby County Health Department protocols.
The entire Elvis Week has changed this year, with most events offered virtually online.
Elvis Week ends Sunday with a socially distanced Elvis Gospel event at the sound stage at 10 a.m. and a drive-in movie in the main parking lot at 9 o’clock.
